‘Top of My Bucket List’ is Heidi Klum’s unusual musical collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

‘Top of My Bucket List’ is Heidi Klum’s unlikely musical collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

Heidi Klum is already a successful model, television host, and author, and now she can add “TV theme song singer” to her list of accomplishments.

On Friday, January 14, the 48-year-old Making the Cut host released her new song, “Chai Tea With Heidi,” which she co-wrote with Snoop Dogg and WeddingCake.

The song will be the theme song for her upcoming season of Germany’s Next Topmodel.

Despite knowing the 50-year-old rapper for years, the former Project Runway host had to summon her “courage” to approach him about collaborating.

“I called him and he was like, ‘What’s up?'” the supermodel told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview ahead of the song’s release.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, you won’t believe what I’m planning on doing with you.'”

The Grammy winner was on board, and the duo got to work right away.

When it came time to clear a sample of Rod Stewart’s 1983 hit “Baby Jane,” they hit a snag. After asking everyone she knew for his contact information, she eventually tracked down his email address, but she became concerned when she didn’t receive a response.

“Four weeks pass, five weeks pass, six weeks pass — nothing,” recalled the America’s Got Talent judge.

“Until a friend asked, ‘Have you checked your spam?’… Sure enough, it was in there.

He was inundated with spam.

He had responded to my email almost immediately.

‘I love the track,’ he said.

You and Snoop are a match made in heaven.

‘This is unconscionable!’

Though Heidi Klum has achieved many milestones in her career, “Chai Tea With Heidi” is the one that her children remember the most.

With ex-husband Seal, she has three children: Leni, 17, Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12.

She told Us, “Obviously, they all know and love Snoop Dogg.”

“They said, ‘Mom, you’ve done a lot of things, but this is definitely one of the coolest things you’ve done.’ So I got major brownie points with my kids.”

The Emmy winner had previously recorded “Wonderland” for a German TV commercial in 2016, but “Chai Tea With Heidi” was “a dream of a dream” for her due to Snoop’s involvement.

“It’s at the top of my bucket list,” she added.

