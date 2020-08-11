Topless Mark Wright drives speedboat in hilarious TikTok clip with wife Michelle Keegan

TOPLESS Mark Wright whizzed along the Mediterranean in a speedboat as he filmed a hilarious Tik Tok video with wife Michelle Keegan and their pals.

Sharing a throwback clip from the couple’s recent trip to the Balearic Islands, Mark and Michelle were seen doing the Beveragino challenge.

It involves groups of mates coming up with increasingly inventive ways to have a drink together, with them emerging one by one from the most unlikely of places.

In the couple’s video, Michelle kicked things off by saying: “I just really wish my mates were here because I fancy a beveragino.”

One at a time her friends appear with booze in hand, all asking: “Did someone say beveragino?”

Mark got the starring role in the clip as he speeds across the sea at the end while yelling the question at the top of his lungs.

Last week Michelle said having to quarantine for 14 days after her and Mark’s Ibiza holiday was well worth it.

The couple hunkered down at home to see out the compulsory isolation period after visiting the Spanish island – but they’re now free to do as they please.

Sharing a smiley sunshine-filled snap on Instagram, Michelled wrote: “14 days in quarantine… worth it.”

Mark previously lamented the Government’s sudden rule change as the couple jetted home.

The pair had zig-zagged across the Balearic islands from mainland Spain in Marbella, to Majorca and Ibiza.

Upon touching down in the UK, Mark wrote: “Back to quarantine life. 2 weeks!! How’s ya luck!! Oh well. Looks like I will be doing a whole lot of this.”

The ex-Towie star shared photos of their plane landing in the UK with the pair wrapped up in face masks to protect them and others from coronavirus.

Mark chucked in a few throwback snaps for good measure, one with him posing in just a white towel on a yacht showing off his ripped six pack.

The latest advice says Brits should only visit mainland Spain and the Balearics for essential purposes.

The bombshell news affected dozens of celebrities and reality stars who were in the country enjoying a sunshine break.

Spain’s PM has hit back at Britain’s quarantine U-turn insisting the Balearic and Canary Islands and parts of the Costas are safer than the UK.

Pedro Sanchez slammed the British Government’s decision to force tourists returning home from his country to isolate for two weeks.

The announcement, which gave just four hours’ notice, affected up to 600,000 Brits booked on Spanish getaways, as many frantically tried to get home before the quarantine was imposed.