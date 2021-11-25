To’release the shame’ I felt for being sexually expressive, I became an OnlyFans model; now I make six figures.

Lana May is a mother, businesswoman, model, and life coach who has it all.

She now makes six figures a year after starting an OnlyFans page two years ago, and her success is based on her belief that you can be sexy and still be taken seriously professionally.

In an interview with The Sun, Lana said, “I want to show women that anything is possible.”

“You don’t have to be sexy to be attractive.

You can be a career woman, a mother, be sexy, and coach men and still get all the respect, money, and everything you want.”

It wasn’t an easy road to her self-assured, empowered 42-year-old self.

Lana grew up in Russia and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and has always had a strong desire to succeed financially.

So, after completing a certification course, she skipped college and went straight to work as a computer programmer.

Lana decided to leave her corporate job and pursue her dream of becoming an actress about ten years ago, so she moved to Los Angeles with her husband and daughter to pursue her dream.

Lana had a few gigs under her belt, but her husband was the family’s breadwinner.

She did everything she could to keep a roof over her and her daughter’s heads when they divorced.

Lana recalled, “I knew I had to hustle and make money.”

Lana took any job she could to support herself after her divorce.

“I had no money.

[I] had to move in with my daughter to this small one-bedroom apartment, and I remember giving her socks for Christmas one year.

“She continues to bring it up to me.”

“I didn’t have any money,” she explained.

Lana was fortunate enough to be offered a job booking massages at a spa by a friend, and she took it.

She was enamored with the fact that those around her were making money, with working with clients, and with booking clients at the highest possible rates.

Although the massage business eventually closed, she was able to establish her own clientele and is now the CEO of The Bliss Experience, a luxury massage service.

She’s worked with A-list celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Cardi B, Chris Brown, and others.

Lana had no intention of becoming a life coach, but when a massage client with whom she had developed a trusting relationship suggested it, she took the plunge – and it paid off handsomely.

She now advises men on all aspects of their lives, from finances to relationships.

"I had been ostensibly coaching men without doing so…

