Tori Deal Admits Betraying Devin Walker for Her ‘Boo’ Emanuel Neagu on ‘The Challenge’ — ‘You Deserved a Better Friend’

Tori Deal Admits She Betrayed Devin Walker for Her’Boo’ Emanuel Neagu on ‘The Challenge’ — ‘You Deserved a Better Friend’

The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies premiered on December 8 with host TJ Lavin’s “Night of Eliminations,” which he teased in the previous week’s cliffhanger.

Amanda Garcia, who was voted in by her castmates, was pitted against Tori, who Amanda summoned to face her.

Tori completely dominated her opponent in their physical elimination match.

The men were the next to be eliminated.

Emanuel Neagu, a Survivor Romania alum, was voted in as the final rookie.

Emanuel chose Devin in the hopes of getting another physical matchup.

However, after making his decision, Lavin revealed that their elimination challenge would consist of three puzzles.

Tori and Emanuel have had a showmance throughout Season 37.

Tori says it wasn’t easy watching a matchup between her closest friend in the house, Devin, and the man she’s made a romantic connection with, Emanuel, in the “Night of Eliminations.”

Devin finished the first puzzle faster than the Challenge rookie.

However, he began to struggle with the second, allowing Devin to gain the upper hand.

Tori then decided to reveal the solution to Emanuel’s puzzle, much to the surprise of her co-stars.

Devin came out on top in the elimination challenge, but only by a hair.

Tori took to social media after the episode aired on MTV to admit that she had betrayed her friend.

The Official Challenge Podcast host wrote on her Instagram Story that watching the “Night of Eliminations” episode wasn’t easy.

“Watching this elimination was extremely difficult for me, and I let my emotions get the best of me.”

Despite my strong feelings for Emanuel and clear desire to keep him in the game, I should not have intervened in this elimination.

Despite the fact that you made me ball my eyes out…

