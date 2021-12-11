Tori Deal admits she handled her breakup “poorly,” but she denies cheating on Jordan Wiseley on “The Challenge.”

In a Patreon video, Jemmye Carroll, a Challenge alum, made claims about Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley’s split.

Tori went live on Instagram to dispel rumors that she had cheated on her ex with Fessy Shafaat.

For a few months, Jemmye Carroll, a Challenge alum, claimed she had undisclosed information about veterans Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley’s split.

According to an article published in December,

The Real World star claimed in a video posted to her Patreon in 2021 that she hadn’t broken off her engagement before vacationing in Turks and Caicos with co-star Fessy Shafaat.

She went on to say that Jordan discovered the trip on social media and confronted his then-fiancee about it.

Tori and Jordan met on The Challenge, fell in love on The Challenge, and are now celebrating another milestone in their relationship on The Challenge! (hashtag)TheChallenge34pic.twitter.comwUvfcrZ3oW

Nehemiah Clark Talks About His Relationship With Jemmye Carroll on ‘The Challenge: All Stars’

According to Jemmye, Jordan refused to take her back after she admitted she made a mistake and wanted to work on their relationship.

Tori allegedly demanded that her ex pay her (dollar)5,000 to leave, which he allegedly agreed to so she could move out sooner.

The Challenge veteran responded to the “bunch of lies” in the video shortly after Jemmye’s post.

Tori detailed the timeline of her breakup with Jordan to the now-famous Turks and Caicos trip in an Instagram Live.

Her then-fiancee ended their relationship on October, she explained.

She returned home from filming season 36’s Double Agents on June 6, 2020.

After spending time with a friend and her family, the 28-year-old explained that she returned briefly to complete a contract with them before moving in with her mother in November.

Jordan did not pay her to leave, according to Jemmye, but he did give her money for furniture she bought for their apartment.

The announcement of Tori and Jordan’s engagement brought the entire family together.

The majority of the house, to be exact.

See what happens in the two-hour The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 reunion on @mtv at 98c.

(hashtag)TheChallenge34pic.twitter.comkDi2k99udR (hashtag)TheChallenge34 (hashtag)TheChallenge34 (hashtag)TheChallenge34 (

She also mentioned that almost two months after their breakup in December, she and Fessy vacationed together.

Because the veteran only spent a week in Turks and Caicos with her co-star…

