Tori Deal spilled the entire timeline of her breakup with Jordan Wiseley and trip with Fessy Shafaat on ‘The Challenge.’

Tori Deal continues to compete on MTV’s The Challenge Season 37.

Tori is known for being one of the most powerful women in the competition, as well as having a few notable relationships throughout her Challenge career.

On one season of The Challenge, Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley got engaged, but later called off their engagement.

After contestant Jemmye Carroll spread rumors about Tori allegedly cheating, Tori is now giving a detailed timeline of her breakup with Jordan.

Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal first met on MTV’s The Challenge: Dirty 30.

Following the show, they began dating after forming a close friendship and partnership during the game.

Then, after winning an elimination round in The Challenge: War of the Worlds, Jordan got down on one knee.

They seemed destined to be together for the rest of their lives, as they seemed to be a perfect match.

In November 2020, they announced their breakup on Instagram.

“When Jordan and I were together, I thought I knew love,” Tori wrote on Instagram. “But there is a different kind of love that two people feel when they decide it’s time to experience life apart.”

“Even though Jordan and I will be moving forward in different directions, our love, support, and connection will only grow stronger and deeper.”

Cheating rumors surrounded Tori months after the breakup.

It was rumored that she had an affair with Fessy Shafaat and had cheated on Jordan.

Tori and Jordan both denied the rumors.

Tori Deal went on Instagram Live to give a complete timeline of what happened between her and Jordan after Jemmye Carroll allegedly discussed their breakup on her Patreon page.

“Jordan and I split up in October.

“6 [2020],” Tori remarked.

“… Prior to Double Agents, we weren’t doing so well.”

We reasoned that the extra room might be beneficial.

That was not the case.

So, I get home, and we break up soon after.

Dana, a friend of mine, picks me up on October 1st.

6. be resourceful

I choose to remain with her.

I return to my mother for two weeks.”

Tori later admitted that she was a “f***ing mess” during the early stages of her breakup with her mother.

She had to return to Los Angeles to move her belongings back to her apartment.

She then proceeded to…

