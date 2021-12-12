Tori Deal ‘Was Definitely a Traitor,’ Jordan Wiseley Says on ‘The Challenge’

Jordan Wiseley of ‘The Challenge’ says Tori Deal didn’t cheat, but she ‘Was Definitely a Traitor.’

Jemmye Carroll, a former contestant on The Challenge, has released a video detailing the breakup of Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley.

Despite the fact that they both responded to the video and stated that Tori did not cheat, Jordan stated that he believed she was “definitely a traitor.”

In a December

Tori Deal allegedly went to Turks and Caicos with newcomer Fessy Shafaat while still engaged to Jordan Wiseley, according to a video posted to Patreon by 2021 alum Jemmye Carroll.

Tori went on Instagram Live shortly after Jemmye posted the video to tell it like it is.

She refuted several claims made by the alum and provided a timeline from her breakup with Jordan to the now-famous vacation.

The fight between Wes and Jordan had the entire bunker on edge, and this deleted scene shows Tori’s reaction to being dragged into it.

He broke up with Tori shortly after she returned home from filming season 36’s Double Agents in October, according to Tori.

2020.

She mentioned that she took a trip in December.

Only a week after announcing the split publicly, the year 2020 has arrived.

Despite admitting that she isn’t “proud” of how she handled the breakup, Tori insists she never cheated on her ex-fianceé.

Jordan went live on Instagram after Tori gave her side of the story, admitting that he had told Jemmye about the split.

He claimed she “spun a bunch of stuff” and supported Tori’s claim that she did not cheat on him.

Jordan compared it to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor,” noting that while she may not have cheated, the situation was “really f—— shady,” and that he specifically told Jemmye that his ex wasn’t unfaithful but “definitely a traitor.”

The engagement of Tori and Jordan brought the entire family together.

The majority of the house, to be exact.

At 98c on @mtv, see what happens during the explosive two-hour reunion of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.

Jordan explained why he called it quits after admitting that a conversation with a friend felt “extorted.”

Because the two “needed space” during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 32-year-old said she competed in Double Agents without him.

In the meantime,

