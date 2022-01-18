Tori Roloff explains why after surgery, Son Jackson’s legs appear “more bowed.”

Correcting the record.

One month after his procedure, Tori Roloff explained why her 4-year-old son Jackson’s legs “look more bowed.”

On Sunday, January 16, the Little People, Big World star, 30, wrote on her Instagram Story, “So Jackson DID have leg surgery.”

“However, it was for the purpose of correcting bowing over time.

Plates were placed on his growth plates.

Nothing happened right away.

His legs will hopefully straighten as he grows, allowing us to avoid more invasive surgery.”

“He’s been overcompensating while walking to avoid his shoes touching his ‘boo boos,’ which is why they look more bowed,” the TLC star, who is also the mother of Lilah, 2, said.

“We’re hoping over the next five to six years, the pigeon toe and the bowing will be gone,” the reality star concluded, adding that Jackson’s legs “haven’t changed and he’s not in any pain.”

Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern for baby J by contacting us.”

The Oregon native’s social media post came after she and her husband, Zach Roloff, shared footage from their beach trip with their kids.

In the videos, Jackson can be seen sitting in his car seat and running in the sand.

In December of 2021, Tori’s son had surgery.

“This kid continues to amaze us,” she wrote on Instagram last month.

“He exuded courage and self-assurance.”

He made Zach and me so proud as he spoke with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without a care in the world.”

“Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through,” the photographer wrote.

We trust his doctors and our Lord, however, that this is the best decision for him.”

In a video taken two days after the procedure, Tori can be seen walking.

At the time, the proud mom exclaimed, “This kid is absolutely killing it.”

“I am ecstatic.

We won’t see a difference for a while because it was the less invasive surgery (thank goodness) and easier all around on baby J, but he is so resilient and is taking it all in stride.”

In May 2017, she and Zach, 31, welcomed Jackson, who was followed by Lilah.

