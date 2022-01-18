Tori Roloff of Little People gives an update on her son Jackson, who had ‘invasive’ surgery to correct his bowed legs at the age of four.

Tori Roloff of Little People provides an update on her son Jackson, who underwent invasive surgery to correct his bowed legs at the age of four.

Tori Roloff of LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD provided an update on her four-year-old son Jackson, who underwent surgery to help correct his leg bowing.

Her son had the surgery last year, according to the 30-year-old.

“He had plates put on his growth plates,” Tori said in a post on her Instagram stories explaining the procedure.

Nothing appeared to change overnight.

“Hopefully, as he grows, his legs will straighten, and we will be able to avoid more invasive surgery.”

“He has been overcompensating while walking to avoid his shoes touching his ‘boo boos,’ which is why they look more bowed,” the reality star continued, “but they haven’t changed and he’s not in any pain.”

“We’re hoping the pigeon toe and bowing will be gone in the next five to six years.”

Tori’s oldest son is Jackson.

The TLC star is also a mother to Lilah, who is two years old, and is expecting her third child.

Tori provided an update after Jackson’s initial surgery, including a photo of her son sleeping in a hospital bed.

A stuffed animal rested next to him, tucked under a blanket.

“Our sweet Jackson had surgery today to help correct the bowing in his legs,” the Little People, Big World star wrote in the caption.

“This kid continues to amaze us.

He exuded confidence and bravery.

He made @zroloff07 and I so proud as he spoke with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without a care in the world.”

“Today was one of the hardest days I’ve ever had,” the proud mother continued.

A parent never wants to see their child in pain.

We trust his doctors and our Lord, however, that this was the best choice for him.

“I adore you, baby j! Let’s get home and make some popcorn!”

However, Tori’s goodwill was squandered after fans accused her of “forcing” Jackson to make a commercial right after his surgery.

Tori revealed on Instagram that her son had been “feeling crummy lately” as a result of his surgery in an Instagram Story.

“He doesn’t look it, but he begged me to do our Kiwico box as soon as it arrived,” the caption read.

His mother described the art project as a “really fun activity” as the youngster rested his head on the kitchen table.

Jackson began putting the pieces together while following the instructions.

LPBW fans took to Reddit’s comments section to express their dissatisfaction with Tori’s participation in the commercial…

