Tori Roloff of Little People reveals that her 4-year-old son Jackson had surgery to ‘correct the bowing in his legs.’

“Today was surgery to help correct the bowing in his legs,” the 30-year-old explained.

Tori posted a photo of Jackson sleeping in a hospital bed to her Instagram account on Tuesday.

A stuffed animal sat next to him, tucked beneath a blanket.

“Our sweet Jackson had surgery today to help correct the bowing in his legs,” the Little People, Big World star wrote in the caption.

“This kid continues to amaze us.

He was brave and self-assured.

He made @zroloff07 and I so proud as he spoke with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without a care in the world.”

“Today was one of the hardest days I’ve ever had,” the proud mother continued.

A parent’s worst nightmare is to have to watch his or her child suffer.

We trust his doctors and our Lord, however, that this was the best choice for him.

“I adore you, baby j! Let’s get home and make some popcorn!”

“That’my pal bunny’ never left this kids side and he ate more popsicles today than I think he’s eaten in his life,” Tori wrote at the end of the caption, referring to Jackson’s stuffed animal.

Tori and her husband, 31-year-old Zach Roloff, have a two-year-old daughter named Lilah.

After Tori’s heartbreaking miscarriage in March, Jackson’s parents announced they are expecting a third child.

In November, Tori announced the good news via Instagram.

“Baby Roloff (hashtag)3 coming spring 2020,” the TV personality wrote on a sign he shared.

Tori and Zach posed with their two children in a subsequent photo.

The parents smiled together as they held up an ultrasound in the final photo on the slide.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” Tori wrote alongside the photos.

“Baby Roloff will be joining us in the spring, and we are eternally grateful to God for this wonderful gift!”

“We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022!” wrote Zach on Instagram. “Tori is looking as beautiful as ever!” wrote Zach.

Tori begged trolls to stop asking if she was pregnant after her miscarriage in August.

In March, the TLC star had a miscarriage while pregnant with her third child.

During a Little People, Big World episode, the mother of two explained that they learned about the tragedy…

