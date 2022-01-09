Tori Roloff Said Buying Roloff Farms Didn’t Go ‘According to Plan,’ Shares Her Feelings on the New House

Fans of Little People, Big World will be aware that Zach and Tori Roloff have relocated from Oregon.

And this came as a surprise after Zach had discussed the possibility of purchasing Roloff Farms with Amy and Matt Roloff.

Tori recently used Instagram to respond to fan questions.

She also responded to a fan who wondered why she and Zach didn’t buy a piece of Roloff Farms after all the talk on the show.

Zach Roloff informed Matt and Amy Roloff that he wanted to buy Amy’s Roloff Farms share.

After Amy’s divorce from Matt, she left Roloff Farms, and Matt seemed open to the idea of selling a portion of the farm to one of their children.

Zach expressed his interest during the filming of Little People, Big World.

Tori Roloff, his wife, seemed to be on board as well.

“One thing Tori and I talked about was maybe we could move in here,” Zach said on the show to his parents.

“Perhaps we can take over the farm and buy it.”

Zach wasn’t the only one interested in taking over Roloff Farms; his twin, Jeremy, was as well.

Although Jeremy no longer appears on the show, Amy and Matt told the cameras that he and his wife Audrey Roloff were interested.

Despite the fact that Zach and Jeremy Roloff appeared to be very interested in buying a piece of Roloff Farms, neither of them did.

“I know most of the kids were relieved to be off the farm,” a Little People, Big World insider told The Sun. “I don’t think they’ll ever fully return, to be honest, which is a shame because Matt wanted them to take over.”

According to Reddit, Tori Roloff most recently used Instagram to respond to fan questions.

“What happened to Zach and Jeremy’s desire to buy Roloff Farms? It vanished,” a fan wondered.

“It definitely didn’t,” Tori said in response.

Some things just don’t go as planned.

But everything worked out in the end for us.”

“Is taking over the farm still on…?” a fan inquired.

