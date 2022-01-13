Tori Roloff, who is expecting a child with Little People, says she is’struggling’ with her appearance and is trying to ‘love herself.’

Tori Roloff, who is expecting a child with Little People, admits she is’struggling’ with her appearance and is trying to ‘love herself.’

Tori Roloff, the pregnant star of LITTLE PERSONS, opened up about her feelings about her changing body, saying she’s “struggling” with how she looks and is trying to “love herself.”

In November, the 30-year-old revealed that she and her husband Zach are expecting their third child.

Tori shared a vulnerable moment with her Instagram followers in a boomerang that revealed her baby bump.

The reality star wore black leggings and a baggy gray hoodie and posed in front of a mirror in her bedroom to capture her entire body.

She smiled for the photo, one hand holding the camera, the other slightly stretched out to the side to show off her growing belly.

“Reminder: Growing a human is hard,” she wrote in the caption.

I’m not always happy with how I look while pregnant.

“I’m wearing this to a dinner party because I’m too hot in my regular clothes.”

“However, because our bodies are insane, I’m trying really hard to love myself during pregnancy.”

“Is that correct?”

Tori revealed her baby bump just weeks ago, revealing how close she is to welcoming her third child.

On Instagram, the TV star posted a series of photos of herself standing in a heavily wooded area, wearing a long black dress with short sleeves and a slit up the side.

In the photos of Tori cradling her growing bump, there is light snow on the ground.

She captioned the photo, “…and we’re halfway there!”

Tori is seen looking down and making a serious expression in the first of two photos.

She smiles at the camera in the second.

The messages for Tori, Zach, and their growing family were mostly positive.

The couple used Instagram to announce their pregnancy with a sweet photo of a sign that read: “Baby Roloff (hashtag)3 due spring 2022.”

Tori and Zach, 31, were photographed with their two children, Jackson, four, and Lilah, two, in a subsequent photo.

The last image on the slide showed the parents smiling and holding an ultrasound.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” Tori wrote alongside the photos.

“We are so grateful to God for this sweet gift of Baby Roloff, who will be joining us this spring!”

“We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022!” wrote Zach on his page. “Tori is looking as beautiful as ever!” wrote Zach.

Tori pleaded with trolls to stop asking if she was pregnant after her miscarriage in August.

During her pregnancy, the TLC star had a tragic miscarriage…

