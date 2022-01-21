Tori Roloff, who is expecting a child with Little People, sports a crop top that reveals her baby belly and refers to her growing body as “extra love.”

Tori Roloff, who is expecting a child with Little People, wears a crop top that reveals her baby belly and refers to her expanding body as “extra love.”

As she announced her pregnancy to fans, TORI Roloff posed in a crop top to show off her growing baby bump.

As she “grows” into a human, the star of Little People, Big World recently admitted that she’s “struggling” with her appearance.

On Thursday, Tori, 31, posted a black-and-white photo of her growing baby bump to Instagram.

The reality star leaned against a wall, her belly cradled, wearing nothing but a black crop top and low-rise jeans.

The TV personality gazed downwards in the intimate photograph, her hair draped over her shoulders.

Tori captioned her photo, “Grow baby grow!! Focusing my thoughts on how BA this body is to be able to grow a baby instead of the extra love (as Zach puts it) that’s popped up everywhere.”

“I just adore this babe,” she went on, adding, “Ps.

Has anyone used a self-timer before?!”

Fans praised the soon-to-be mother of three for accepting her changing body in the comments section.

One person wrote, “You are stunning,” while another agreed, “Beautiful mama.”

Thank you for taking the time to share your story.

“It’s given a lot of hope to all of us mamas who have gone through similar things.”

“Praying for a healthy pregnancy!” they added.

A third person said, “Stunning… you have the perfect little belly… you two make the cutest babies.”

One person said, “I love pregnant bellies,” while another quickly added, “Nothing less than beautiful.”

Tori’s body positivity stemmed from her inability to “love herself” as a result of pregnancy’s “crazy” changes.

Last week, she made herself vulnerable in front of her Instagram followers by posting a boomerang of her baby bump on her Instagram Stories.

The TLC star posed in black leggings and a baggy gray hoodie in front of a mirror in her bedroom, capturing her entire body.

She smiled as she took the selfie, one hand holding the camera and the other slightly out to the side to show off her growing belly.

Tori expressed her feelings in the caption, “Reminder: Growing a Human is Hard.”

While pregnant, I have some concerns about my appearance.

“I’m wearing this to a dinner party because my regular clothes are too hot for me.”

“However, because our bodies are insane, I’m making a concerted effort to love myself during pregnancy.”

That’s correct, isn’t it?

Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, announced in November that they were expecting their third child.

Her heartbreaking miscarriage in March, which was documented on LPBW, prompted the happy news.

The TV star revealed to viewers in an episode that they…

