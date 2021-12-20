Tori Roloff, who is expecting her first child with Little People, flaunts her baby bump in new photos and admits that a previous miscarriage’stole her joy.’

Tori Roloff, who is expecting a child with Little People, flaunts her baby bump in new photos and admits that a previous miscarriage’stole her joy.’

TORI Roloff flaunted her growing baby bump in a series of adorable holiday snaps.

In the emotional caption, the Little People, Big World star reflected on her previous miscarriage, which she is expecting her third child with husband Zach.

Tori, 30, posed side-on in front of a Christmas tree in a clingy black dress, exposing her stomach.

“A little pregnancy update: I feel like miscarriage truly steals your joy,” she wrote in the lengthy caption.

It’s been extremely difficult for me to be excited about this pregnancy.

“However, we’ve seen baby a few times and heard his or her heartbeat numerous times.

It’s also a formidable foe.

My husband teases me for going to all the appointments because my OB teased me that by the third trimester, most women skip out.”

In March, the TLC star suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

During a LPBW episode, the mother-of-two revealed that they learned about the tragedy during an ultrasound appointment several weeks into the pregnancy.

Tori wrote in her post that she is now reassured by her baby’s movements, writing: “I’m starting to feel baby move pretty consistently.”

“It’s really helped me unwind and enjoy these precious moments with our sweet baby!!”

After that, the reality star reflected on her difficult pregnancy journey through the first three months and into the second trimester.

“My first trimester was a complete nightmare.

I got a lot of sleep.

I was unable to consume any food.

And I was horribly bloated.

“I was certain it was a female,” she wrote.

“My second trimester (gosh, it’s flying by!) has been a lot better than the first.

There’s less bloat.

I have more appetite this time, and I feel like I’m moving and feeling good!

“I’m beginning to believe it’s a boy now.”

Who knows, huh?”

“I am so thankful to God for this gift,” the TV star concluded.

This is a pure and complete gift, and I am grateful that my body is capable of nurturing it.

“I can’t believe this is our last Christmas without himher!” exclaims the narrator.

Tori revealed she’s expecting her third child in November.

With an ultrasound scan and a sign that read: “Baby Roloff (hashtag)3 coming spring 2020,” she posed with Zach, 31, and their two children, Jackson, four, and Lilah, two.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” Tori wrote alongside the pictures.

“Baby Roloff is coming to live with us this spring, and we are so grateful to God for this wonderful gift!”

The couple “moved” their family from Oregon for the exciting baby news…

