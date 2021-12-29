Tori Roloff, who is expecting her first child with Little People, flaunts her growing baby bump in winter photos and says she’s ‘half way’ to her due date.

Tori Roloff, who is expecting a baby with Little People, flaunts her growing baby bump in winter photos and reveals she’s ‘half way’ to her due date.

TORI Roloff flaunted her growing baby bump in sweet wintery photos, revealing that she’s ‘half way’ through her third pregnancy.

In November, the couple made their pregnancy announcement.

The photos were shared by the Little People, Big World star on Tuesday.

She can be seen in them standing in a heavily wooded area wearing a long black dress with short sleeves and a slit up the side.

Tori is cradling her growing bump in the photos, which show light snow on the ground.

She captioned the photo, “…and we’re half way there!”

Tori is seen looking down and making a serious expression in the first of two photos.

She smiles for the camera in the second.

The comments were overwhelmingly supportive of Tori, Zach, and their growing family.

“You are beautiful,” Carlin Bates, a fellow TLC star and friend, said.

“Love the snowy backdrop and you look incredible, can’t wait to meet the newest bundle of joy,” one fan wrote.

“You always have such a beautiful glow when you’re pregnant,” one person said.

“Lookin good mama!” wrote a third.

Tori has been keeping a diary of her pregnancy for her fans.

During the Christmas holidays, she shared a photo of her growing baby bump to show fans how big it was.

Tori is pictured in front of the tree.

The light from behind her obscured her face and clothes, but perfectly captured her baby bump.

She’s also been posting pictures of her other children.

During a recent family vacation, Tori took some cute photos of her kids.

The family went on vacation to Virginia, and she shared photos of her family having a great time in Colonial Williamsburg.

Tori posted photos from a ride and described it as the “highlight of her day.”

Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 1, seemed to enjoy themselves as well.

Following Jackson’s surgery earlier this month, the family has had a stressful few weeks, so the trip was a welcome change of pace.

According to Tori, the tot “had surgery to help correct the bowing in his legs.”

“This kid continues to amaze us.

She went on to say, “He was so brave and confident.”

“He made [Zach] and me so proud as he spoke with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without a care in the world.”

“Today has been one of the most difficult days I’ve ever had,” Tori continued.

Seeing your child in pain is the last thing any parent wants to do.

We trust his doctors and our Lord, however, that this was the best decision for him.”

“I adore you, J! Let’s go!”

