Tori Roloff, who is expecting her third child, says she is ‘trying hard to love’ her body.

The Little People, Big World star, 30, captioned an Instagram Story mirror selfie on Wednesday, January 12, with the caption “Reminder: Growing a human is hard.”

“I’m not always happy with how I look when I’m pregnant.”

“This is what I’m wearing to a dinner party because I’m uncomfortable in regular clothes,” the TLC star explained in the Instagram post, which featured her in a gray sweatshirt and black leggings.

But, because our bodies are insane, I’m attempting to love myself through pregnancy.

Isn’t that correct?

“Meanwhile, this thing always looks so cute,” the reality star continued, gushing over a photo of her daughter, Lilah, 2.

Isn’t that what counts?” Roloff also showed off her 4-year-old son Jackson’s “new haircut.”

After a previous miscarriage, the photographer and her husband, Zach Roloff, announced in November 2021 that they are expecting a rainbow baby.

The expectant star captioned her Instagram reveal at the time, “We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!”

“We are so grateful to God for this sweet gift of Baby Roloff, who will be joining us this spring!”

“Tori is looking as beautiful as ever! (hashtag)zandtpartyoffive,” Zach, 31, wrote in a separate post.

Tori has previously shared her pregnancy insecurities with her social media followers, writing in July 2019 that her “body image issues” “get in the way” of her enjoyment of life.

“Having people ask if I’m sure it’s not twins does not help (for the love of God, never ask a woman this question.)

Like ever),” the Oregon native wrote at the time on Instagram.

“Women are such badasses.”

We can, for example, produce children.

And I’m well aware that I need to give this to God right now and be grateful for this gift.

And I’m making an effort to earn your trust.”

“For all those women out there… you need to hear this just like I do: you’re beautiful, you’re strong, and dang it love yourself no matter what,” Tori concluded.

I’m sure it’s not just me who needs to hear that today.

So pardon me while I go try my hardest to live these words and keep growing as a freaking human being.”

