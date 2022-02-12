Tori Roloff, who is pregnant with Little People, takes the ‘Drop Challenge’ in a new hilarious video, admitting that her ‘thighs were burning.’

Tori Roloff, who is expecting a child with Little People, takes on the ‘Drop Challenge’ in a new hilarious video, admitting that her ‘thighs were burning.’

Tori Roloff, star of Little People, Big World, revealed her attempt at the viral “Drop Challenge,” admitting that her “thighs were burning.”

The reality star is expecting their third child with husband Zach Roloff.

Tori, 30, tackled household chores while channeling Beyonce in the video, which was set to her hit single Yonce.

She started by loading the dishwasher, then unloaded the dryer before picking up the toys for Jackson and Lilah.

“Mom mode but make it Yonce!” Tori captioned the video.

Tori’s post received a lot of positive feedback, as well as a few wise cracks in the comments.

Tori replied, “hahaha my thighs be burnin!!!” to a commenter who asked, “How do you squat like that pregnant???”

“It’s that camera stare for me from now on I’m going to pretend I’m a back up dancer as I pick up trains and dinosaur toys lol,” another fan joked.

“Haha I’ve been so confused by this new trend but I relate heavily to yours,” a third commenter joked.

Another fan wrote, “I just love your videos! They make me laugh and I can so relate!”

While Tori and Zach have recently been involved in some controversy, fans have been loving the mom of three’s videos.

Tori shared a video of her son Jackson telling her that her “belly is getting very big” late last month.

The TLC singer is expecting a baby in the spring.

Her eldest child acknowledged her burgeoning pregnancy in the cutest way in the video, which she shared on Instagram.

“Mommy, this belly is getting very big,” Tori said as she recorded her four-year-old saying into the camera.

She aimed the camera at herself and captured her surprised expression.

“No more questions,” Jackson could be heard saying from the background.

Tori has been candid about how difficult it has been for her to accept her changing body during her pregnancy.

In a boomerang she shared on Instagram Stories, she kept it real with her followers.

Wearing black leggings and a loose gray hoodie, the TLC star posed in front of a mirror, capturing her entire body.

She smiled in the selfie, one hand holding the camera, the other slightly stretched out to the side to show off her expanding stomach.

“Reminder: Growing a human is difficult,” Tori wrote in the caption.

I have some issues with my appearance while pregnant.

“Because I’m uncomfortable in regular clothes, I’m wearing this to a dinner party.”

“However, because our bodies are insane, I’m trying really hard to love myself during pregnancy.”

“Is that correct?”

Tori and Zach announced that they were expecting their third child in November.

The couple has a child together…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.