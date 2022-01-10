Tori Roloff’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Her Third Child’s Birth: Photos

Tori Roloff, the Little People, Big Worldstar, is expecting her third child, and she’s been documenting her pregnancy with baby bump photos.

In November 2021, the reality star, 30, revealed that baby No.

Following a previous miscarriage, baby number three is on the way.

The TLC star told her Instagram followers at the time, “We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!”

“We are so grateful to God for this sweet gift of Baby Roloff, who will be joining us this spring!”

“We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022!” wrote the Oregon native’s husband, Zach Roloff, alongside a photo of his pregnant wife with their son, Jackson, 4, and daughter, Ember, 2, writing, “We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022!”

The following month, Tori shared her “first bump pic,” telling her Instagram followers that she was “feeling good” and that her baby-to-be was “healthy.”

“Walking this bump around has also been easier than I expected, and I realized this is the first bump photo I’ve taken this pregnancy,” the photographer continued.

… I’m grateful in every way.”

Tori had “harder” body image issues this time around when she was pregnant with her youngest child in 2019.

She wrote on Instagram at the time, “I’ve grown a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure.”

“Having people ask if I’m sure it’s not twins does not help (for the love of God, don’t ever ask a woman this question.)

(Like, ever.)

Because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way, it’s been difficult to enjoy this pregnancy fully.

We’re such badasses as women.

As if we have the ability to create children.

And I know I have to give this up to God and be grateful for this gift–and believe me, I’m trying.”

“I know someone besides just me needs to hear that today,” Tori concluded, encouraging fellow moms to feel “beautiful” and “strong.”

So pardon me while I go try my hardest to live these words and keep growing as a freaking human being.”

