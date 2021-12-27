Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott spent Christmas “Under One Roof” in the midst of split rumors.

In the midst of rumors that their marriage is on the rocks, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott prioritized their children this Christmas.

“Tori and Dean spent Christmas as a family,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 48-year-old BH90210 star and the 55-year-old Canadian native.

“Everyone was celebrating together under one roof.”

Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4 — who “were happy” to be surrounded by loved ones on the special occasion — rang in the holiday with their parents.

“That’s what mattered most to Tori and Dean,” the insider continues, “making sure their kids had a nice holiday at home together.”

Since the summer, McDermott and the Messyness cohost, who married in Fiji in 2006, have kept fans guessing about their relationship status.

When Spelling revealed in June that she and the Slasher star were sleeping in separate bedrooms after he returned home from filming a project overseas, she raised eyebrows.

After being photographed outside an attorney’s office with a notepad that read “assets,” “support,” and “custody” four months later, the rumors intensified. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Spelling “wants a divorce,” but the Scary Movie 2 star was hesitant to go through with it.

“She feels trapped right now,” a source said in October, adding that the couple has “tried counseling” and that their children “have no idea what’s going on.”

Later that month, during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, the “90210MG” podcast host quickly shut down a question about her marriage, visibly irritated with guest host Whitney Cummings.

“You know I’m not going to respond,” Spelling retorted.

(At the time, she didn’t appear to be wearing her wedding ring.)

While neither the actress nor McDermott have addressed the rumors about their relationship, a third source recently claimed that the couple has “no trust.”

“It’s been building up over time,” a source told Us in November, shortly before Spelling and the Chopped Canada host shared Thanksgiving dinner together.

The True Tori alum was asked what she had in mind for her husband’s Christmas present earlier this month, and she deftly dodged the question.

