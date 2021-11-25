Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage is ‘long overdue,’ and she ‘plans to file for divorce very soon.’

Tori Spelling’s marriage to Dean McDermott ‘has been over for a long time,’ and she ‘plans to file for divorce very soon.’

The marriage of TORI Spelling and Dean McDermott “has been over for a long time.”

“She intends to file for divorce soon,” says the 48-year-old actress.

Tori hinted at her split from Dean, 55, by taking a family holiday card without him, and now a source close to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has confirmed that their marriage is over to E! News.

“The marriage is over and has been for a very long time,” the insider said.

“Tori has met with her attorneys and intends to file as soon as possible.”

She’s trying to figure it out and make sure she’s in good financial standing first.”

“It’s for the best and has been a long time coming,” the source continued.

“They’ve been trying to work things out for years for the sake of the kids, but they don’t get along at all.”

“They’ve been sleeping in separate rooms for months and haven’t considered themselves’married’ in quite some time.”

“Tori is ready for a new beginning, but she is planning ahead.”

Tori and Dean are “not in a good place” and have been evaluating their relationship, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE earlier this week.

“They’ve had a chilly relationship for a long time,” the insider continued.

They’ve been through a lot before, but they’ve always come out on top.”

In 2014, Dean admitted to cheating on Tori, and the couple discussed it openly on their reality show True Tori.

Following the scandal, the Canadian actor checked himself into rehab.

“Tori still has major trust issues,” a source told the publication.

After he was unfaithful, a portion of their relationship never fully recovered.

“They’ve been living separate lives for a long time.”

They’ll still have family dinners and outings, but it’ll be for the children.”

Tori fueled the rumors of a split by revealing the family’s holiday card without Dean on Monday, after months of speculation.

The actress posed with their five children, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau, while holding a rooster in the photo.

“Happy holidays,” the card said.

From our farm to yours, with love! xoxo, Tori andamp; Family.”

Dean was not only not photographed, but he was also not mentioned on the card.

Tori expressed her gratitude to the company for “once again bringing our happy family to life” with the card, calling it her “favorite holiday card yet.”

Tori continued to imply that the couple has broken up by displaying the family’s Christmas stockings on Tuesday.

The actress shared a photo of herself holding a stocking and posing in front of five stockings with her children’s names embroidered on them…

