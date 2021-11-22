Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Marriage Status: They’re ‘Not in a Healthy Place,’ according to everything we know.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are “not in a healthy place” amid divorce rumors, according to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly.

“It’s gotten really bad, and those close to them believe it won’t last much longer,” the source says, adding that the couple “can’t stand being around each other” at this point.

“A lot of tension has built up.”

While the marriage appears to be on the rocks, the insider explains that both stars are “still in it for the kids.” The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum doesn’t plan to divorce McDermott “right now because of the kids,” according to the source.

In May 2006, the actress from Troop Beverly Hills married the star of Pretty Hard Cases.

Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau are the couple’s five children.

“Regardless of what happens,” the source adds, “their children will always come first and be their top priority.”

The couple has had many ups and downs over the years, including McDermott’s infidelity and financial difficulties.

After overcoming McDermott’s cheating scandal five years prior, the actress told Us exclusively in February 2019 that they “don’t have relationship problems.”

“Now that I have a voice, we can communicate,” Spelling said at the time.

“He probably hears way too much of it, but he’s a natural listener.”

Women have a proclivity for talking and over-explaining.”

However, the twosome sparked divorce rumors in the summer of 2021 after Spelling was photographed without her wedding ring.

McDermott, for his part, was also seen around the same time without his wedding band.

While the couple has denied that they are divorcing, fans have noticed a few red flags that suggest their relationship is in trouble.

For starters, in June, Spelling revealed that she and McDermott slept in separate beds.

Four months later, the actress was spotted at an attorney’s office, holding documents that appeared to be related to their five children’s child support and custody.

The couple has managed to avoid questions about their relationship status since then, but a source told Us exclusively earlier this month that the BH90210 actress and the Slasher star “have fought a lot” over the years, and that they recently had a “really serious” argument.

“She’s gone to therapy.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Marriage Status: They’re ‘Not in a Healthy Place,’ according to everything we know.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Everything We Know About Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Marriage Status: They’re ‘Not in a Healthy Place’