Tori Spelling and Snooki Could Never Be Neighbors

Why Tori Spelling and Snooki Couldn’t Be Neighbors in the Messyness

Do you have visions of a white (wine) Christmas?

Tori Spelling and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi have learned their lesson: don’t drink before Christmas!

During E! News’ Daily Pop on December 7, the co-stars of MTV’s Messyness hilariously recalled their most cringe-worthy Christmases.

“It was Christmas Eve at our neighbors’ house last year.”

Tori confessed, “I had a little too much wine.”

“I usually wrap gifts all night, and when I woke up the next morning, I was like, ‘Oh, the gifts weren’t wrapped!'”

Snooki “definitely got drunk” at a holiday party last year, as well.

“On Christmas Day, I woke up and was like, ‘Where am I?'” the Jersey Shore star admitted.

Tori and Snooki, on the other hand, have vowed not to be the messiest at their respective Christmas parties this year.

“I definitely like to drink wine all day, but I have to remember to put presents under the tree!” Snooki explained.

“I think my messiest person at the dinner table will be my four-year-old [Beau],” Tori joked.

Also on their minds are special family traditions for these two moms.

“Holiday time is the best time to make ornaments, bake, and cook, so I do a lot of that,” Tori revealed, while Snooki expressed her joy at her children opening one present each on Christmas Eve.

It’s probably for the best that these two icons live on opposite coasts; if they were together, the holidays would be nonstop chaos.

“I feel like me and Tori are the queens of just being messy and owning it,” Snooki said of Messyness’ “girls’ night” setup. “I feel like we’d be hot messes if we were neighbors.”

“Imagine if we were neighbors…” Tori teased.

What a fantastic block party!

To learn more about their instant friendship, watch the full interview above.

While Messyness has been renewed for a second season, the first season will return on Monday, December 27 with a week-long special event, with new episodes airing every Thursday night at 9 p.m. on MTV in January.

