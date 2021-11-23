Tori Spelling ditches husband Dean McDermott in the midst of divorce rumors as she poses with her children for a family Christmas card.

Tori Spelling ditches her husband Dean McDermott for a family Christmas card in the midst of divorce rumors.

TORI Spelling posed for a Christmas card with her five children and a number of farm animals, leaving husband Dean McDermott in the dust amid reports that the couple is divorcing.

Along with Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 48, was shown holding a rooster on the card.

Two goats and a large pig were also included in the photo.

“Happy holidays,” the card said.

xoxo, Tori andamp; Family, from our farm to yours!”

Dean was not photographed, and his name was not written on the card.

Tori expressed her gratitude to the company for “once again bringing our happy family to life” with the card, calling it her “favorite holiday card yet.”

Fans flocked to the event, largely ignoring Dean’s absence.

“Where’s your husband?” one fan did inquire.

“So she def split from Dean! Wow!” exclaimed another, while “Are she and Dean separated?” inquired another.

Other fans simply commented on how “cute” the photo was, or took the time to celebrate Tori and Dean’s adorable family, rather than speculate on the nature of Tori and Dean’s relationship.

“It’s so cute! I love it!” one follower exclaimed.

“You have a very beautiful family,” said another.

“Can you send one to me?” joked a third follower.

This isn’t the first time Tori has left Dean, 55, out of a photo as the holidays approach.

Tori and her children posed for another holiday photo over the weekend.

Dean had vanished for the second time.

Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, nine, and Beau, four, posed with Tori in front of two decorated Christmas trees.

They were photographed with a large mistletoe wreath and a “Believe” sign.

In her caption, the actress expressed her wish for the holiday season to last “365 days a year.”

Liam, 14, was also absent from the photograph.

Tori said she and her family had “the best time” together and that the “family-owned business” provided her with “so many beautiful vintage and modern decor pieces for the holidays.”

“A MUST if you’re in LA, and they sell online as well,” she advised her followers.

This is not an advertisement in any way.

I’m a brand-new follower!”

Meanwhile, Dean recently celebrated his birthday, which he did without Tori.

He showed fans the gifts he’d received from his children, including a piece of art made by Hattie.

Dean took out two canvases that were covered in horror-themed artwork.

“It’s my 55th birthday today, and I’m starting to open presents,” he says in the video.

For dad, I got one from Hattie Cat, and it says ‘For dad.’

I adore you.

You are incredibly generous.

You’re so sweet, and I’m overjoyed…

