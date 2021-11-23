Tori Spelling explains why Dean McDermott isn’t included in the family Christmas card.

Tori Spelling explains why Dean McDermott didn’t show up for the family Christmas card.

In the wake of rumors of a divorce, Tori Spelling clarified Dean McDermott’s absence from the family Christmas card.

Tori Spelling is getting into the spirit of the season.

On November 1st,

The McDermott-Spelling holiday card, which featured all five of her children, Liam Aaron, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Finn Davey, and Beau Dean, was posted on December 22.

“Happy Holidays…,” read the message on the card.

xoxo, Tori andamp; family, from our farm to your family’s home.”

Despite the fact that two goats, a pig, and a chicken were included in the family photo shoot, fans noticed that Dean McDermott, who recently celebrated his 55th birthday, was left out.

Tori corrected the record in the comments section after some Instagram users pointed this out: “Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada.”

Dean’s most recent credit on his IMDb profile is for the IMDb show Pretty Hard Cases, so it’s unclear what project he’s working on.

Dean’s representatives did not respond to E! News’ request for comment.

Dean hasn’t missed a family photo before.

Tori and her five children posed for a photographer in 2020 while Dean was “away for work,” and Tori held up her iPad, which displayed a photograph of her husband.

The actress was then photographed without her wedding ring in March, prompting speculation that their marriage was in trouble.

Despite the couple’s decision to ignore the rumors at the time, Dean later stated that he believes people make assumptions about their relationship without knowing the facts.

During a September interview for The Feminine Warrior Podcast, he said, “I don’t reply, you know.”

“It’s just like, ‘OK, think that if that’s what you want to think.'”

“It’s strange that people need to know,” Dean continued.

“‘What’s up with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know this? How will it affect your day?'”

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in October, Tori declined to discuss her marriage.

“You’re allowed to hit me in the face, but I do have to ask: What is going on with that…,” interim host Whitney Cummings said delicately.

