Tori Spelling Makes a Glamourous Solo Appearance and Reveals Her Family’s Holiday Plans for 2021

Tori Spelling Makes a Glam Solo Appearance and Reveals Her Family’s Holiday Plans for 2021

Tori Spelling stepped out for her first major red carpet event in almost two years, revealing her family’s holiday plans amid reports of marital strife.

Tori Spelling wore a glam look as she went out on her own for a fun and festive night out, despite recent reports of marital strife between her and husband Dean McDermott.

The 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, former reality star, and mother of five attended her first iHeartRadio Jingle Ball wearing a vintage black Givenchy gown with a semi-sheer skirt and tinsel in her hair.

The annual holiday concert series in Los Angeles began on Friday, December 1.

Tori revealed what she is most looking forward to doing during the holiday season while walking the red carpet.

“I’m not ready for the holidays to be over.”

“They fly by,” she told E! News.

“In theory, you should spread out Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas because I feel like they’re all happening at the same time.”

We’ll take a month off in between to relax, enjoy ourselves, and then get back to DIY and baking.

We’re very excited to do everything ourselves and bake.

We’ve got a lot of baking ideas.

“It’s sneaking up on us,” says the narrator.

Tori had posted photos of herself and Dean’s youngest child, Beau, 4, on Instagram a few hours earlier.

“Holiday Season…We See You,” she wrote.

We’re not quite as well-organized, planned, or executed as the rest of the group, but we’re on our way.

We’ll go at our own pace.

As a family, we set up and decorated the room.

We’re well aware of the stress that comes with this time of year.

We aren’t quite ready for the holidays…”

“Facts…* our tree won’t be up until tomorrow (if I can swing that timing),” she continued.

Perhaps Sunday) *Our elf on the shelf arrived two days late.* The highly personalized and curated themed advent calendars I ordered for each child were a bust.

* Haven’t had time to start Holiday shopping for five kids (I’m breathing through it).”

Tori wrote, “BUT… we have LOVE and each other!”

“Plus, I’d had enough of trying to keep up with everyone else’s perfect holiday schedule.”

While I admire the beauty and joy of the photos shared, I felt like a (hashtag)holidaymomfail.

As a result…

