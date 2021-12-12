Tori Spelling, Melissa Joan Hart, and Others Send Holiday Cards in 2021

Tori Spelling, Melissa Joan Hart, and Other Celebrities Send Holiday Cards in 2021

Tori Spelling, Ashley Tisdale, and Melissa Joan Hart are among the celebrities who have gotten into the holiday spirit this year by sending out holiday greeting cards.

“This year has been so exciting for our growing family, and I can’t wait to spread the joy we feel with our new @minted Holiday cards!” Tisdale wrote in November on Instagram, kicking off the season with a sneak peek at her Minted custom cards for 2021.

The executive producer of Young and Hungry, who welcomed her first child, Jupiter, in March, expressed her delight at “having this milestone documented as a keepsake” in the form of a card that she can keep for years.

With her photo selection for her family’s annual Christmas card, Spelling, on the other hand, raised a few eyebrows.

In November, the actress from Troop Beverly Hills shared her Christmas photo on Instagram via a sponsored post.

Spelling was photographed with her five children, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau, who are her and her husband Dean McDermott’s children.

The Slasher star, on the other hand, was nowhere to be found.

Even the sweet message on the Simply to Impress card didn’t mention McDermott, as observant fans noticed.

The inscription read, “With Love, from our farm to your home! Xoxo, Tori and Family,” as the group smiled amongst their farm animals.

Spelling sparked divorce rumors earlier this year when she was photographed without her wedding ring during the summer.

She was later seen with papers that read “support” and “custody” outside an attorney’s office in October, fueling split rumors.

The California native, on the other hand, claimed that McDermott’s absence from the holiday card was due to his hectic work schedule.

“@imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada,” Spelling responded to a fan who joked that the Canada native “must be ‘working’ out of town” because he missed the photo shoot.

While Spelling’s card caused a stir among fans, other celebrities, such as Kyle Richards and Ashley Iaconetti, kept their holiday cards simple.

See which celebrities used a holiday card to document their year:

