Tori Spelling poses in Khloe Kardashian’s jeans as she shows off the living room

Tori Spelling shared two new pinup images for her 1.5M Instagram followers on Friday.

The 46-year-old wife of Dean McDermott was in a dusty pink satin top and a pair of jeans made by Khloe Kardashian’s company Good American. The Mystery Girls actress said the jeans were ‘comfy’ and ‘suck me in in all the right places.’

The Beverly Hills, 90210 vet was in the living room of her roomy Hidden Hills, California mansion she and Dean share with their five children.

The blonde beauty was nicely made up for the image with her hair down and a vampy mauve lip.

The top was low-cut and came in at the waist while the jeans hugged her curves.

And a large Chanel necklace stood out against her tan chest. She added peep-toe heels.

Next to her was a brass tray with a small plant, a candle and several quart crystals creating a Zen atmosphere.

‘Finally, having a date night IN during Quarantine with the hubby,’ said the Inn Love star in her caption.

‘Feeling SO confident in my @GOODAMERICAN The Good Boy jeans and top!

‘The fit is so comfy and soft, & sucks me in in all the right places. I love that they are inclusive to all body types, ranging from XS-4X and so many washes and designs.’

She then did a plug for Khloe adding this was a ‘sponsorship’: ‘Excited to offer 20% off at goodamerican.com/torispelling and free shipping on orders over $75 !’

It is not known if Khloe and Tori are pals though they live only 10 minutes away from each other – Tori in Hidden Hills (near Kim and Kylie) and Khloe in Calabasas (near Kourtney).

She added a hashtag for ‘body positivity.’

Tori seems to be dealing well during LA’s coronavirus lockdown. Last month the star told DailyMail.com how she is coping.

‘Everyone in our house was fighting over what to watch on TV, so we just downloaded this new app and got the kids settled… Now, we can figure our what we wanna watch!’ the Inn Love star said.

She then explained what her new app is.

‘Have you heard of the app Watchworhy? It’s personalized TV, so you can personalize it to your watch list,’ the LA native explained.

‘You can connect it to your Netflix or Disney+! we just downloaded two episodes of the Muppets, so they are set.’

Tori married Dean, 53, in 2006 and are parents to Liam, 13, Stella, 11, Hattie, eight, Finn, seven, and Beau, three.

The star has been holed up in her five-bedroom, five-bathroom 3,500 square foot home in Hidden Hills, California.

Tori has also said that she stays busy cooking for her kids and she tries to include them when she makes snacks or bakes.

This comes after Spelling passed some time by participating in the pillow challenge that’s been doing the rounds on social media since earlier in the month.

She posed wearing a pillow made into a dress for a photo taken by daughter Stella, 11, then posted it to Instagram with the caption ‘Pillow Talk.’

Tori explained her look, sharing: ‘I’m a vintage girl. So, mixed vintage fashion with a wink to Donna Martin.’

The star wore a pink and black polka dot blouse and attached the white pillow to her body with a black ribbed camisole top and fastened with a black leather belt.

She added black fishnet tights and black cork-wedge shoes and accessorized with a shiny gold clutch purse and a statement necklace.

And the pinup completed the look by styling her long hair in a high ponytail with pink scrunchie.