Tori Spelling reveals that her “entire family” uses Covid because she feels “useless as a parent” due to Dean McDermott’s problems.

In a candid Instagram post, TORI Spelling revealed that she and the rest of her family are battling Covid, noting that she ‘can barely function’ while Dean McDermott deals with his own health issues.

For months, the couple has been embroiled in a bitter divorce.

Tori shared a photo of herself and one of her children, who appeared to be resting together.

The couple smiled for the camera, but the former 90210 star admitted she is struggling in her caption.

Tori explained why she’s been “missing” recently in a lengthy post.

“I post a lot on social media, but this is one thing I didn’t want to share,” she wrote.

“However, at this point, people are getting frustrated because they aren’t getting personal or business responses from me, and they are wondering why I’m MIA, so I’ve decided to share.”

“Every single member of our family is infected with COVID.”

We all have different levels of symptoms.

“I was the last to develop symptoms.”

We were all hoping it was just a bad cold in the winter.

However, this was not the case.

Nothing is more frustrating than wanting to look after your children but being too sick to do so.

“As a parent, I feel useless.”

“I’m devastated,” Tori continued.

When a mother’s children are sick, she is expected to look after them.

That’s the way things work.

But we’re all going to make it through this together.

“I’m aware we’re not on the same page.

This is something that a lot of people are going through right now.

They’ve been through it before.

Also, I’ll go over this.”

“And, if I’m not responding, please understand,” she added after thanking a friend for delivering a “care package.”

Please allow me some time.

We’re in the thick of it right now.

For reference, writing this post took 45 minutes of starting and stopping.”

“(hashtag)covidsucks,” Tori wrote.

Tori had revealed a few days before that her family had been diagnosed with a disease.

In an Instagram Story, the actress revealed that she “nervously” began “to cook.”

“All her kids” – Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, nine, and Beau, four – were “all sick and sleeping,” she said.

Tori stated that she “didn’t know what else to do” but cook.

She then showed a clip of her “Hattie Cat” sleeping on the next slide.

She expressed concern for the teen, saying, “She never goes down.”

“My most powerful,” she said of her daughter.

Tori admitted that three of her five children were suffering from “high fevers.”

Dean, who has been battling his own illness, shares all five of her children with her.

Dean revealed to fans that he was sick as the new year began.

He’s…

