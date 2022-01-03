Tori Spelling says her children are “all sick” after her husband, Dean McDermott, revealed he is suffering from pneumonia.

TORI Spelling revealed that her five children were “all sick” following her husband Dean McDermott’s admission that he was suffering from pneumonia as a result of their marital problems.

Tori, 48, set aside time for “lasagna prep” while preparing a warm and nutritious meal for her sick children.

In her Instagram Story, the Beverly Hills alum revealed that she had “nervously” begun “to cook.”

“All her kiddos,” Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, were “all sick and asleep,” according to the Scream 2 actress.

She “didn’t know what else to do” when she wasn’t cooking.

Tori shared a short video of her “Hattie Cat” sleeping with her eyes closed in the next Story.

Because she “never goes down,” the Scary Movie 2 star appeared to be concerned for her 10-year-old daughter.

She mentioned that Hattie was “my strongest.”

Tori admitted that three of her five children had “high fevers.”

Her five children are shared with her 55-year-old husband Dean, who has been ill recently.

Dean posted a video of himself in bed, unshaved and disheveled, at the start of the new year.

“I’m sick as a dog with pneumonia,” the Chopped Canada host said, “but I’m not going to let that dampen my spirits.”

“2022 will be incredible,” he continued.

We’ll make it by 2022.”

“Happy New Year Everyone! I’m down but not out!” Dean wrote.

“Pneumonia stinks, but I’m not letting it bring me down!”

“I wish you love, light, and prosperity in 2022,” he concluded.

Many blessings to you all.”

When the children smiled with their mother at Lake Arrowhead, it appeared that they were in good spirits.

They had been skiing on powdery white slopes previously.

“Happy New Year’s Eve 2021,” Tori said as the group posed in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

“Since my oldest was a baby, the kids and I have been looking forward to carrying on our family tradition.”

“My parents used to bring my brother and me here when we were younger,” Tori explained.

“I wanted my kids to carry on that tradition,” she said.

I can’t wait for my children to one day bring their children here!”

While Tori and Dean spent the holidays apart, a source close to the Saved by the Bell alum revealed to E! News that their marriage was over and “has been for a very long time now.”

“Tori has met with her attorneys and intends to file as soon as possible.

She’s attempting to make sense of everything and…

