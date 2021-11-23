Tori Spelling Sends Holiday Greetings to Her Family Without Her Husband Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling Sends Holiday Card to Family Without Husband Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling posted a photo of her family’s holiday card on Instagram on Monday, but it didn’t include her husband, Dean McDermott.

The decision comes after a source told ET earlier this month that the couple’s marriage was “struggling.”

The 48-year-old actress and McDermott’s five children — 14-year-old Liam, 13-year-old Stella, 10-year-old Hattie, 9-year-old Finn, and 4-year-old Beau — are pictured with farm animals in their holiday card.

Spelling is holding a chicken and is dressed in a short, off-the-shoulder dress with cowboy boots.

“Happy Holidays,” the card says.

From our farm to yours, with love. xoxo, Tori and Family.”

Spelling has also shared recent photos of herself and her children having fun on Halloween and during the holiday season, with no mention of McDermott.

McDermott, meanwhile, celebrated his 55th birthday in November.

In honor of the occasion, he showed off gifts from his children in an Instagram post, but he didn’t mention his wife.

He wrote, “I had the most amazing birthday ever!!”

“With their amazing gifts, the Fam made me feel so special and made me laugh.”

My life and my children are incredible.

I’m extremely grateful.

(hashtag)happybirthday (hashtag)55 (hashtag)oldfart.”

Since 2006, Spelling and McDermott have been married.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the two were going through a rough patch.

“Tori and Dean live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms for the sake of their children and do things as a family,” the source said.

“Tori is more outspoken about their relationship, while Dean is completely unconcerned.”

“Tori isn’t dating anyone else,” the source added, “and they’re figuring out the next steps.”

According to the source, McDermott’s alleged infidelities have done the most damage to the marriage.

McDermott has admitted to cheating on the Spelling Bee before.

“Over the years, Dean has been caught in so many lies and infidelities, and Tori is just over it,” the source said.

“Dean does not want to divorce for financial reasons, and Tori does not want to divorce for the sake of it.”

