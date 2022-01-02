Tori Spelling spends New Year’s Eve apart from her husband Dean McDermott.

Tori Spelling rang in the new year with her children at her side in 2022.

Spelling shared several holiday photos with her five children, Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, while on vacation in snowy Lake Arrowhead, California.

“Happy New Year’s Eve 2021…The kiddos and I have been looking forward to continuing our family tradition since my oldest was a baby,” Spelling wrote on Friday, alongside a photo of her and her children at a lakeside resort.

“I adore you, @lakearrowheadresortandspa! My parents used to take my brother and me here when we were younger.”

I wanted my children to carry on the family tradition.

I can’t wait for my children to bring their children here one day! Thanks to @liammcdermott2007 for taking such a beautiful photo!”

The next day, Spelling shared more about her family’s holiday traditions, including sledding in the snow with her children.

“In Lake Arrowhead Village, my 5 little cuties are snowbound…”

For the past 13 years, I’ve been taking the same photo.

Spelling stated, “I adore my large, beautiful family.”

“Every day, they show me how to be the human I want to be.”

Liam @liammcdermott2007, Stella @stella_mcdermott08, Hattie, Finn, and Beau, we love you.

(hashtag)familytime (hashtag)newyear2022,”

Dean McDermott, Spelling’s husband, was noticeably absent from her family photographs.

While there has been much speculation about their tumultuous marriage, McDermott took to Instagram to explain his absence, saying he was “sick as a dog” with pneumonia.

He captioned the video, “Happy New Year Everyone!!! I’m down but not out!! Pneumonia sucks, but I’m not going to let it dampen my spirits!!”

“I wish you a prosperous, loving, and light-filled 2022.”

Many blessings to you all.

Also missing from the family’s Christmas card was McDermott.

Spelling posed alongside her five children in the holiday photo, which she said was from “Tori and Family,” in the card she shared to Instagram.

“Dean must be ‘working’ out of town and couldn’t get home in time for the annual Christmas picture,” one commenter speculated.

“Fact: @imdeanmcdermott,” Spelling responded.

