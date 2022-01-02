Tori Spelling spends New Year’s Eve with her five children while her husband Dean McDermott fights pneumonia.

Tori Spelling spends New Year’s Eve with her five children while her husband, Dean McDermott, battles pneumonia.

TORI Spelling and her children had a magical New Year’s Eve, while her bed-ridden husband Dean McDermott was battling pneumonia and having a night he’d rather forget.

The stark contrast in their activities only adds to the speculation that their marriage is in trouble.

Tori, 48, shared an Instagram photo of her and her five children smiling together at Lake Arrowhead, where they celebrated the new year by skiing on white powdery slopes.

“Happy New Year’s Eve 2021…,” Tori said as the family posed in front of a festive Christmas tree.

“Since my oldest was a baby, the kids and I have been looking forward to continuing our family tradition.”

My parents used to bring my brother and me here when we were kids.

I wanted my children to carry on the tradition.

I can’t wait for my children to bring their children here!”

Meanwhile, Dean, 55, had a very different start to the new year, posting a video of himself in bed, shaved and disheveled.

“I’m sick as a dog with pneumonia, but I’m not going to let that dampen my spirits,” he said in the clip.

“The year 2022 is going to be incredible.

We’ll make it by 2022.”

“Happy New Year Everyone!!! I’m down but not out!!” he captioned the photo.

“Pneumonia stinks, but I’m not going to let it bring me down!! I wish you a year filled with love, light, and prosperity in 2022.”

“My heartfelt greetings to you all.”

As they continue to deal with marital issues, the couple shared their posts.

Tori and Dean’s marriage “has been over for a long time,” according to reports, and the actress “plans to file for divorce soon.”

Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, are the children of the troubled couple, who married in 2006.

Tori and Dean’s marriage is over, according to a source close to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who took a family holiday card without him shortly after she hinted at their split by taking a family holiday card without him.

“The marriage is over and has been for a very long time,” the insider said.

“Tori has met with her attorneys and intends to file as soon as possible.

She’s trying to figure it out and make sure she’s in good financial standing first.”

“It’s for the best, and it’s been a long time coming,” the source continued.

“They’ve been trying to work things out for years for the sake of the kids, but they don’t get along at all.”

“They’ve done…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.