Tori Spelling’s “Entire Family” Tests Positive for COVID-19 With “Varying Symptoms”: “I’m Devastated”

Tori Spelling’s “Whole Family” Tests Positive for COVID-19 With “Varying Symptoms”: “I’m Devastated”

When you’re feeling under the weather, you stick together.

COVID-19 has been found in Tori Spelling and her family.

“Every single member of our family has COVID,” the 48-year-old actress, who has Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, with husband Dean McDermott, wrote on Friday, January 7.

“We all have different levels of symptoms.

I was the last to show signs of illness.

We were all hoping it was just a bad cold.

But it wasn’t the case.”

“Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself,” the BH90210 alum wrote, adding, “Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself.”

As a parent, I feel useless.

When a mother’s child is sick, she is expected to care for them.

That’s how it’s done.

But, together, we’ll get through this.

I’m sure we’re not on our own.

This is something that a lot of people are going through right now.

They [sic]have gone through it.

Also, I’ll go over this with you.

We’re smack dab in the middle of everything.”

McDermott, 55, told his Instagram followers a week before his social media post that he was “sick as a dog.”

“I’m not going to let that dampen my spirits,” the Chopped Canada host explained.

The year 2022 is going to be fantastic.

We’ll make it to 2022.

In the new year, I wish everyone a lot of love, happiness, and success.

“Good health, good fortune, and good fortune.”

While he recovered, Spelling spent New Year’s Eve away from the Canada native, vacationing in Lake Arrowhead with their children.

“Happy New Year’s Eve 2021… The kids and I have been looking forward to carrying on our family tradition since my oldest was a baby.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum captioned an Instagram photo earlier this month with, “Love you @lakearrowheadresortandspa!”

“When I was a kid, my parents used to bring my brother and me here.”

That was something I wanted to pass down to my children.

I can’t wait for my children to bring their children here one day! Thanks to @liammcdermott2007 for taking such a great photo.”

Fans have been wondering about Spelling and McDermott’s relationship for months, and an insider told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2021 that the author of Spelling It Like It Is feels “trapped” in their marriage.

“Yes, there is.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Tori Spelling’s ‘Entire Family’ Tests Positive for COVID-19 With ‘Varying Symptoms’: I’m ‘Devastated’