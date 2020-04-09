Tori Spelling’s husband defends her after a backlash of over $ 95

Dean McDermott comes back to defend Ms. Tori Spelling.

Earlier this week, former star Beverly Hills, 90210 visited Instagram to invite her fans to a virtual meet and greet with her. This included a personal video chat, “virtual selfies” and a commemorative recording of the call.

The only catch that has been mentioned in the post that has since been deleted was that the opportunity would cost $ 95 – which meant that it got anti-aircraft guns from followers who thought the timing simply wasn’t right.

“People are upset that given the current situation we are in the corona virus, they are charging people to do a meet and greet,” McDermott said in a video on Instagram. “Well, a company came up to them and thought,” Hey, what a great idea, because everyone is locked, everyone needs entertainment. and why not have a meet and greet and bring some lightness and fun and some humor and love into this situation? “

The real problem, according to the actor who married Spelling in 2006, is that some people just enjoy taking his wife down.

“Because it is Tori spelling, it is dragged and the haters come down because they just did something to keep people entertained,” he said. “But what’s more important is taking care of your family. What’s wrong with that?”

Because of the quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many work from home, work less or not at all, and while some social media commentators claimed they had a problem with the spelling fee for the online event, McDermott said that this is exactly the reason she attacked.

“What’s wrong with taking care of your family at this point?” he asked. “Everything is closed in all studios. She has no way to work. Like everyone else, she has no job to go to. Why can’t she work from home and have a live meet & greet with fans – and give them some light and love and have fun?

“There are numerous celebrities who post things and influencers – and they make money every day. But no, let’s pull Tori Spelling. Let’s make it difficult.”

During the video, the 53-year-old father of six raised his voice and pointed to the camera when he seemed frustrated with the need to explain any of it.

“Everyone has to withdraw and just take a breath and relax,” he said, underlining his words by showing more. “I don’t know how many times I had to come here and tell people to relax.”

Tori Spelling and Children on the Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet (Getty Images)

It’s true that McDermott is no stranger to defending his wife and family on social media.

When she received rude comments after the publication of a swimsuit picture, he raged about the unfriendly “cowards”. When followers came after her for raising “overweight and unhealthy” children, he gathered behind the children and his wife insisted, “She is a great mother.”

In his last post he said: “She is a wonderful person, she takes care of her family, but Tori Spelling always gets the haters and is dragged.”

And he wants that to end.

“It used to be demolition culture. Now it’s drag culture and it has to stop. You have to stop pulling people,” he said.

“Would you go home to someone who is a computer programmer working from home and say, ‘Hey man, why don’t you do it for free because we’re in a situation? ‘No, you wouldn’t. “he said.” But no, because it’s Tori spelling, you think it’s okay. You know what? I am here to tell you it stops now. … because we are all there together. “