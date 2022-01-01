Tori Spelling’s New Year’s Eve is spent without her ‘Sick as a Dog’ husband Dean McDermott.

Tori Spelling’s ‘Sick as a Dog’ Husband Dean McDermott is not present for New Year’s Eve.

Tori Spellingand Dean McDermott rang in 2022 separately, after making headlines for the majority of 2021 due to their marital woes.

The 48-year-old actress spent her vacation at Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa with her five children, Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.

“Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve 2021… The kids and I have been looking forward to carrying on our family tradition since my oldest was a baby.”

On Friday, December 31, Spelling captioned a photo of four of her five children with the hashtag “love you @lakearrowheadresortandspa!”

“When my brother and I were younger, my parents would bring us here.”

I wanted my children to carry on the tradition.

I can’t wait for my children to bring their children here one day! Thank you, @liammcdermott2007, for taking such a great photo!”

The next day, the host of the “9021OMG” podcast admitted she didn’t make it to midnight, writing, “In full disclosure, I was in bed asleep by 10 p.m. last night.”

“I’m a total party animal,” says one of my acquaintances.

For his part, McDermott revealed on Instagram that he is “sick as a dog” and spent the holidays in bed.

“I’m not going to let that get to me.”

The year 2022 will be incredible.

“By 2022, we’ll have made it,” the 55-year-old Canadian predicted.

“Wishing everyone a wonderful year filled with love, happiness, and success.”

“I wish you good health, wealth, and prosperity.”

“I’m down but not out!! Pneumonia sucks, but I’m not going to let it dampen my spirits!! I hope your 2022 is full of love, light, and prosperity,” he captioned the video.

To all of you, I send my heartiest greetings.

‘

Fans have been questioning Spelling and McDermott’s relationship status for months after she revealed they slept in separate rooms and she was seen outside a lawyer’s office holding paper that read “assets,” “support,” and “custody.”

“There isn’t a shred of trust there.”

In November 2021, a source told Us, “It’s been building up over time.”

According to another source, Spelling feels “trapped” in her marriage.

A third source said, “They’re still figuring things out.”

“She certainly puts on a show at times and has yet to reveal specifics about her plans.”

Despite having had a difficult year, Us exclusively reported last month that the.

