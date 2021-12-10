Tory Burch has a variety of bags and accessories on sale starting at (dollar)49.

We enjoy all types of shopping, but finding a designer find at a significant discount is without a doubt our favorite.

Especially when Tory Burch is involved.

Tory Burch, thankfully, isn’t afraid to discount even fan favorites.

We had to show you the standouts because there are so many good deals right now!

Small Camera Bag Kira Chevron

With its quilted leather and beveled hardware, this bestseller is ideal for both everyday use and more formal occasions.

Over 600 reviewers are enamored with it, describing it as a “must-have”!

Tory Burch is offering the Kira Chevron Small Camera Bag (originally (dollar)358) for only (dollar)269!

Satchel by McGraw

This lovely satchel with hand-sewn details and a buttery leather shell is now available for less than (dollar)200.

Carry it crossbody or by the top handles!

Tory Burch is offering the McGraw Smooth Satchel (originally (dollar)578) for just (dollar)349!

Chain Wallet by Robinson

This chain wallet crossbody has just been reduced in price! It’s sleek, versatile, and built to last for years (and years).

We like how there’s no need to fiddle with the magnetic closure, and the chain is so pretty.

Tory Burch is offering the Robinson Chain Wallet (originally (dollar)298) for just (dollar)209!

Kira Chevron Wallet for Phone

If you’re looking for something smaller but just as stylish as its bag counterparts, this leather wallet is perfect. It’s the perfect size for your phone, cash, and cards.

It’s also perfect as a clutch!

Tory Burch has the Kira Chevron Phone Wallet (originally (dollar)228) for only (dollar)159!

Minnie Mouse Mini Flip-Flop

You’ll want to book a tropical vacation as soon as possible because you’ll want to wear these Minnie flip-flops as soon as they arrive.

Summer is just around the corner, and we can’t wait.

Tory Burch is offering the Mini Minnie Flip-Flop for only (dollar)49!

