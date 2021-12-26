Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale is currently underway, with an additional 25% off sale styles.

Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale is now open, and you can save big on must-have bags, clothes, accessories, and more.

Simply enter the code EXTRA at checkout to receive your discount.

The sale started today, and we recommend that you go check it out before something you like sells out.

Trust us when we say that these items will sell out quickly.

Tory Burch is known for their sophisticated and classy designs.

The quality is excellent, and you can expect each piece to last a long time.

If you’re looking for a stylish new handbag for the new year, Tory Burch has plenty to choose from.

We like the Miller mini crossbody because it’s stylish and practical for everyday use, and we’re also considering the classic, shopper-favorite McGraw Smooth Satchel.

It’s currently 50% off!

There’s something for everyone in here, whether you’re looking for a cute new cardigan for the office or a tote bag that can hold all of your essentials and more.

We’ve rounded up the best Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale deals we could find.

Check them out in the gallery below.

The best-selling Ella Plaid tote in Brie Plaid is light and roomy, making it ideal for the office or a quick trip out of town.

It’s a great size for us.

This stylish tote is a must-have for anyone who enjoys carrying a lot of stuff everywhere they go.

You can get this for nearly 50% off during the extra 25% off sale.

Bucket bags are a must-have in any bag collection because of their distinctive appearance.

Furthermore, even the smallest bucket bags can hold a lot of items.

Tory Burch’s McGraw High Frequency bucket bag is an example of this.

This bag is truly unique thanks to the stencil floral print.

The Madeline color-block cardigan is a shopper favorite, with reviewers praising its softness.

