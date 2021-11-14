Tovala Sale: Oprah’s Favorite Things Oven Now (dollar)99.

We chose these products based on our personal preferences, and we hope you will as well.

We may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links because Shop with E! has affiliate relationships.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items.

We love a good deal here at E!, as you know.

Today, we’re bringing you a deal so good, it’s been dubbed “impossible” by the company itself.

The Tovala Smart Oven, recently named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2021, is currently on sale for (dollar)99.

That’s a savings of (dollar)200 over the original price.

When you start shopping on Tovala, the code IMPOSSIBLE will be applied automatically.

We’re ecstatic about this deal because it’s a fantastic product that’s unlike anything else.

The Tovala Smart Oven is an all-in-one appliance that can steam, bake, broil, reheat, and toast, in case you weren’t aware.

It also connects to Wi-Fi and comes with a built-in QR code scanner, making cooking a breeze.

It’ll all make sense in a minute if that sounds insane.

Tovala also offers a meal kit service, where you simply scan the barcode that comes with the kit and the oven will automatically know which settings to use.

The oven will even work its magic if you scan the barcode of a box of Pop-Tarts or a bag of Trader Joe’s mandarin orange chicken.

It’s easy to see why it’s on Oprah’s list of favorite things.

Continue reading to find out more and to order one for yourself.

“Gayle swears this kept her fed through isolation,” Oprah said on Oprah Daily.

A grocery item’s barcode can be scanned, and the oven will adjust its settings to cook it.

To receive scannable meals, giftees can also sign up for a Tovala meal plan.”

If you’re a busy person who barely has time to prepare and cook a nutritious meal every day, the Tovala Smart Oven and their meal kit service are ideal.

There are hundreds of menu options to choose from, and each meal is prepared by professional chefs using fresh ingredients.

The Tovala smart oven is (dollar)99 for a limited time only.

When you choose to order six meal deliveries, the discount will be applied automatically.

It’s a fantastic offer.

There’s no better time than now to give it a shot…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.