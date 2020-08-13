Towie girls spark a water fight to cool down as they film show in skimpy outfits

THE Only Way Is Essex stars turned on each other in a huge water fight to cool down during the summer heatwave.

Just a day after chomping down on ice lollies to keep cool the Towie cast got together for filming.

The show’s big stars got out massive super soakers and chased each other around a field in an attempt to stave off the summer heat.

They threw water balloons and soaked each other in an afternoon of fun.

Liam Gatsby fared the worst out of the reality stars, copping a spray in the crotch area on his cream coloured shorts.

The girls managed to look glamorous while in the water fight with Yazmin Oukhellou rocking a mini pink bandage dress with matching headband worn in her wavy dark hair.

Olivia Atwood looked super chic in a cut-out black bathing suit, black shorts and matching sliders.

She wore her blonde hair in a half-up high ponytail and matched well with Chloe Sims who chose black denim shorts and frilled black vest for the day’s frivolities.

Her ex Dan Edgar smiled alongside girlfriend Amber Turner who opted for a frilly maxi skirt and matching crop top.

Chloe Meadows proved to be the number-one water-fight assassin and chased her targets in an open-back one-piece red swimsuit over which she wore denim shorts.

Towie’s resident Lothario, Pete Wicks, watched on glumly in cream chinos and an open shirt over a white vest.

The Towie stars capped off the day with a celebratory and socially distanced drink.

The stars were all filming for Towie’s 10th-anniversary series, which will air this autumn.

The special will feature old favourites such as Lauren Goodger, Amy Childs and James ‘Arg’ Argent.

The ITVBe series was due to start filming in the Canary Islands in the coming weeks for the show’s annual special abroad but producers have had to scrap the plans after the coronavirus outbreak.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions for ITV, said “After 10 years, TOWIE is still going strong and remains the number one show on ITVBe.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming back new and old faces for the upcoming mega-series as the show celebrates this special anniversary.”