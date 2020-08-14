Towie legends Joey Essex and Danielle Armstrong return to the show after six years away

TOWIE legends Joey Essex and Danielle Armstrong have been spotted back on set after quitting the show six years ago.

The popular ITVbe show is currently filming episodes for its 26th season – and the show’s bosses have managed to pull in some familiar faces to celebrate its 10 year anniversary later this year.

Filming was given the green light last month after it was previously put on hold in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And it looks like there are some former stars of the show that have re-joined the cast for the new series – including Joey, Danielle, and Amy Childs.

Joey, 30, looked happy to be back on set as he was seen getting into a car after filming with best pal Diags.

Danielle, 32, had a huge smile on her face as she strolled down the street in a gorgeous lilac midi dress.

At the tender age of 21, baby-faced Joey joined the show back in 2011 for its second series.

Throughout his two years on the programme, fans fell in love with his goofy personality, way with words and on-screen romance with Sam Faiers.

Despite leaving in 2013, he stayed closed to his reality show roots and took part in a range of different programmes.

He landed himself his very own series, Educating Joey Essex, a year later, which was filmed in South Africa.

Joey has also starred in Splash!, ITV’s I’m A Celebrity and even won the second series of Channel 4’s The Jump.

He’s also had his fair share of trying to find love on camera, after taking part in E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2016, and most recently, MTV’s Celebrity Ex on the Beach alongside Love Island’s Michael Griffiths, Towie’s Georgia Harrison and Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei.

The Essex lad has also cashed in on a lot of money since his stint on the Towie, by launching his own hair products, Joey Essex: D’Reem Hair and even opening his own shop Fusey in 2013.

Meanwhile it seems that Danielle has kept herself to herself since departing from the show.

Danielle joined the show back in 2013 and was a regular all the way up until 2016.

The blonde beauty was involved in a series of storylines which followed her romance with fellow cast mate James Locke, 33.

She returned to the show in 2017 and then again for the 25th series in 2019.

A year after her latest appearance on the programme, Danielle and fiance Tommy Edney, welcomed their first child into the world – Orla Mae.

Danielle revealed the happy news on Instagram with a stunning snap of her cradling the newborn.

Danielle and Tommy got engaged in March and have known each other for years as they were actually childhood sweethearts.

So it looks like there could be potential that the new series may touch upon what life is like for Danielle as a new mum.

Meanwhile, Joey recently went Instagram official with his new Brazilian model girlfriend Brenda – so hopefully fans will get an insight into their new relationship in the upcoming episodes.