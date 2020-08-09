Towie’s Chloe Sims gets cosy with best pal Pete Wicks on night out in London’s posh Mayfair

TOWIE’S Chloe Sims looked like she was having a fine old time with best pal Pete Wicks last night.

The pair were spotted looking cosy as they enjoyed a night out in London’s posh Mayfair.

Chloe, 37, put on a very leggy display in a pair of tiny denim shorts as they headed out for dinner together at the Amazonico restaurant.

The Only Way Is Essex veteran showed off her endless pins in the hotpants which she teamed with a cream button detail blouse.

She completed the look with a pair of gold cowboy boots and a cream tassel bag.

Pete, 31, meanwhile wore his trademark log locks loose and around his shoulders.

After dinner the duo were then seen giggling as they hopped into the back of a taxi.

Chloe and Pete have never taken their relationship to the next level and have always said they are just good friends.

However during an episode of Towie last year, a psychic insisted the pair “knew each other in a past life”.

Viewers then begged the couple to get together.

Meanwhile, this week Chloe was spotted filming Towie.

The show returned to filming last week with the stars kept apart with hula hoops to enforce social distancing.

Other safety measures include markers on the floor, hand sanitisers being handed out and temperature checks.

And the stars who couldn’t be there were able to appear remotely – with a robot video screen roaming around.

Chloe has been a Towie favourite since she joined back in 2011, with her cousins Joey and Frankie and sister Demi also appearing in the ITV series,