Toys on Amazon: The Most Popular Toys for the Holiday Season of 2021, According to Amazon’s Toys We Love List

Toys on Amazon: The 2021 Holiday Season’s Most Popular Toys From Amazon’s Toys We Love List

Amazon has released their list of the most popular toys for the 2021 holiday season.

Every year, Amazon publishes a toy list based on what it predicts will be the most popular toys on every child’s wish list.

From LOL Surprise! dolls to Nerf blasters to a very hungry Baby Yoda toy, the 2021 Toys We Love List features kid favorites.

The online retailer takes a broad view of the toy industry.

This includes everything from well-known toy companies to small businesses and even startups.

“Our in-house toy experts hand-picked all of the items on Amazon’s 2021 Toys We Love List,” Anne Carrihill, Amazon’s director of toys and games, told CBS Essentials.

If you like something on this list of popular toys for boys and girls, you should buy it right away.

These popular toys frequently sell out several weeks before the holidays – and even before Black Friday – leaving parents scrambling to buy them on eBay or other third-party retailers for double or triple the retail price.

And, with UPS’s international president advising you to “order your Christmas presents now,” there’s even more reason to start shopping early, lest your gifts don’t arrive until 2022.

From Amazon’s list of the hottest toys for 2021, here are some of our editors’ favorite picks.

The 527-piece Battle Scene at The Avengers’ Compound set is one of LEGO’s newest releases, and it provides Marvel fans with hours of building fun.

Thanos, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Chitauri warrior, and Ant-Man are among the microfigures included in the set.

The best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder, available in pink and blue, is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies and is one of the year’s most talked-about toys.

Kids look for little winged BFFs wherever they go, in a similar fashion to Pokémon and Tamagotchi.

They become digital pets once caught.

Each jar contains 30 virtual fairies, for a total of 100 virtual fairies to find.

Fairies can even be exchanged between friends.

The 4.8-star-rated WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder is currently on sale for (dollar)5 at Amazon, making it one of our best-selling toys of 2021.

