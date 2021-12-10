Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Her Favorite ‘Black-ish’ Moments and Takeaways (Exclusive)

Tracee Ellis Ross is a mother who takes great pride in her children.

Well, a TV mom who is ecstatic about how far her TV kids have come in the nearly ten years since Black-ish premiered.

On Thursday at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan for the WWD’s Beauty Inc. event, the 49-year-old actress gushed over her four TV kids to ET’s Rachel Smith.

Prizes are given out.

Ross, who received the Fashion Trade Journal’s Changemaker of the Year Award, told ET she’ll miss her TV husband, Anthony Anderson, and watching her TV kids, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin, and 16-year-old Miles Brown, grow up in front of her eyes.

Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) shared this on her Instagram account.

“I think I’ll just miss the kids and Anthony,” Ross told ET. “The kids have just evolved into these beautiful human beings.”

When we first started, it was an honor because they were so talented.

They’ve, however, become family.”

The eighth and final season of Black-ish just wrapped up.

The hit ABC show will premiere on Tuesday, January 22nd.

ET asked Ross what memento, if any, she kept as a keepsake after such a successful run, which included 25 Emmy nominations this year.

Ross, as is her wont, didn’t hold back and spilled the beans.

“I took some clothes,” she exclaimed happily.

“I took as much as I could get out of my wardrobe.”

Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) shared this on her Instagram account.

Ross, who founded her own hair care line called Pattern two years ago, said last week that it’s “hard to say goodbye,” but that the series’ conclusion fills her heart with “joy and pride.”

Ross used Instagram to say his goodbyes to the show, which premiered in September 2014.

“It was an honor to go to work every day, to create our hilarious and important show,” she wrote in her caption.

“To keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women is more than a notion,” she added.

To keep feeling the pain while remaining free and shining.”

Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) shared this.

It’s no surprise that Ross “drove off the lot the other” after such an emotional tribute.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Her Favorite ‘Black-ish’ Moments and What She Took From Set (Exclusive)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)