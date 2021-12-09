Tracy Tutor of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Shares What’s in Her Bag

Tracy Tutor of LA’s Million Dollar Listing reveals what’s in her bag.

The author of “Fear Is Just a Four-Leaf Word” shares everything she keeps on hand to close a deal, from concealer and lip liner to minty fresh breath essentials and energy drinks.

It’s Thursday, which means the weekend is approaching, and, more importantly, a new episode of Million Dollar Listing LA will premiere tonight!

Whether you watch the Bravo show for the drama or to see the gorgeous estates, Tracy Tutor knows how to close a deal in style!

Despite the fact that Tracy has revealed many aspects of her personal life on season 13 of Million Dollar Listing LA, E! asked her to reveal what she keeps in her bag, which we believe is one of the most personal things you can share about yourself.

Her best advice for women on how to become the best version of themselves, of course!

“When it comes to feeling great, my favorite piece of advice for women is to stick to a schedule,” Tracy explained.

“For three weeks, set your alarm an hour earlier, form a new habit, and make sure you do something just for you during that hour.”

That is the most excellent way to begin the day.”

Tracy’s Christian Dior tote contains everything she needs, from Fenty skin tint and Charlottle Tilbury lip liner to healthy snacks and Listerine strips.

Scroll down to see the rest of her essentials.

“When I am on the go all day, I love this refresh and reset.”

“When I’m not shooting, this quick skin tint adds a pop of color to my face and blurs flaws.”

It’s fantastic.”

“They’re super simple to slip into a back pocket.”

I once made the mistake of chewing gum during a listing meeting with Jada Pinkett Smith, and she didn’t like it.

“nevermakethatmistakeagain,” says the hashtag.

“Because I never get sun on my face, this little pod makes it so simple to add a touch of bronzer without looking heavy….

It’s compact and has a light feel to it.”

“To tell you the truth…

