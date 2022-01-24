Trader Joe’s customer shares her simple shopping strategy for never overbuying – and it works in any store.

A Trader Joe’s fan shares her simple shopping method for never overbuying – and it works in any store.

Grocery shopping can quickly turn into a massive spree for TRADER Joe’s fans, but with this simple formula, you can avoid that.

Olivia Ashton, a dietician, revealed how to navigate the Trader Joe’s aisles without going overboard.

“When you open your fridge and realize there’s nothing in it,” Ashton explained in a TikTok video that has over a million views.

She starts with greek yogurt, pork tenderloin, hard-boiled eggs, and frozen turkey burgers.

She explained, “One for breakfast, one for lunch and dinner, one for snacks, and one frozen option to keep on hand.”

She then instructed her audience to gather three different colored vegetables, which could be fresh or frozen.

Brussel sprouts, baby carrots, and cauliflower were Ashton’s picks.

She then added two ready-to-eat meals, which Trader Joe’s thankfully has a large selection of.

She then chose hummus and zhoug sauce from a list of two sauces and dips.

“You can mix things up and add variety,” Ashton says, adding the extra flavors.

Add one type of berry and one ready-to-eat carb, such as bread, to finish off your Trader Joe’s haul.

You should have 13 items to fully restock your refrigerator at the end of your shopping trip.

Meanwhile, if you need to add a few more items to your grocery list, another dietician has shared her hangover cure recipe.

In addition, one woman revealed how to keep those newly purchased berries fresh for up to two weeks.

