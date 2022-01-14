Tragedies of the Bachelor and Bachelorette

Former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants Tyler Gwozdz, Eric Hill, Erin Storm, and others have died tragically after competing on the ABC show.

Hill, who appeared on season 10 of The Bachelorette, died at the age of 26 after part of his parachute collapsed while he was paragliding in Utah, according to Us Weekly.

Andi Dorfman was still filming the season when the accident happened.

Hill’s time on The Bachelorette was described as “a great experience for him” by host Chris Harrison at the time.

“I’m sure this brilliant, bright guy had no idea he’d be dead in three weeks, so it puts things in perspective for us all.”

It was a nightmare.

It was incredibly tragic and depressing.

He was a great guy who sucked every last drop of life from each day and lived it to the fullest.”

In a July 2014 episode, Dorfman learned of his passing while taking Hill on her first one-on-one date of the season.

On the episode, the It’s Not OK author told Harrison and her final four, Marcus Grodd, Nick Viall, Chris Soules, and Josh Murray, “As tough as it is, I’m glad we’re all doing this together.”

“It just puts everything into perspective—there’s a lot more to it all.”

There is life here; people have lives.”

Gwozdz, who was on Hannah Brown’s 15th season of The Bachelorette, died in January 2020 after being rushed to a Florida hospital for a suspected overdose.

“We are heartbroken to learn of Tyler’s tragic death today.

“Our hearts go out to the Gwozdz family and friends,” ABC producers said at the time.

