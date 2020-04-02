Trailer Watch: What film will you stream this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Netflix: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off



Source: OldSchoolTrailers/YouTube

We all need a bit of soothing these days, and turning to classic films is one way to get your mind out of the news. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is now on Netflix, as of 1 April. Enjoy!

RottenTomatoes: 80%

IMDB: 7.8/10

Mubi: Bacurau



Source: kinolorber/YouTube

This was recently in the cinema, but you can watch Bacurau on the streaming site Mubi. You can trial Mubi for free for a week if you want to decide whether to sign up. Bacurau is about a small village in Brazil that experiences a succession of sinister events.

RottenTomatoes: 89%

IMDB: 7.7/10

iTunes: Sonic the Hedgehog



Source: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

This film has just landed earlier than planned on streaming sites thanks to… you know what. It’s a live-action version of the video game that sees Sonic on earth trying to stop the evil Dr Robotnik. He joins forces with human Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) along the way.

RottenTomatoes: 6.4/10

IMDB: 6.6/10

What are you planning on streaming this weekend? Tell us in the comments.