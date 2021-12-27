Travel Man: 96 Hours in Iceland, Channel 4, review: Joe Lycett’s first trip to Iceland.

Travel Man: 96 Hours in Iceland, Joe Lycett’s first trip to Iceland, Channel 4, review:

Richard Ayoade is more competitive and rushed than Lycett, but he proves to be a relaxing host.

Joe Lycett has replaced Richard Ayoade as Channel 4’s Travel Man, which should please those hoping for a gentler, kinder world in 2022.

As he frogmarched them around various European city breaks, I enjoyed Ayoade’s clever, machine-gun wit and his disinclination to crack a smile at a fellow comedian’s jokes.

Lycett is a more give-and-take kind of comic, and he’s a lot more relaxing to watch, especially when he’s accompanied on his first outing by the laid-back Bill Bailey.

Lycett, on the other hand, had the luxury of 96 hours rather than the usual 48 hours, presumably because he and Bailey were given the entire island of Iceland to explore rather than just Reykjavik.

Hopefully, this wasn’t due to a desire for a wider panorama of dormant volcanoes and dog-sledding, as the capital’s attractions were limited to a tiny museum dedicated to punk music.

There were times when you wished for Ayoade’s more brusque approach, especially when they hung out with the so-called Yule Lads (mischievous goblin-like fellows who place gifts in children’s shoes) or made laufabrauo with Husavik’s equivalent of the Women’s Institute, which Lycett describes as “a gay poppadom.”

When Travel Man returns to its original 48-hour format in the new year, or Lycett finds himself traveling with more competitive comedians than Bailey, things may become more urgent.

Regardless, they appeared to enjoy each other’s company, and Travel Man continues to be the same entertaining, ironically deconstructed travel show as before.

