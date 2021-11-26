Travis Barker and his teens perform a fun Turkey Day TikTok dance with Kourtney Kardashian and her kids to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Kourtney Kardashian and her children join Travis Barker and his adolescent sons for a fun Turkey Day TikTok dance.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who are newly engaged, took time out of their Thanksgiving celebrations to throw a dance party, which was hosted by Travis’ son Landon.

Before Thanksgiving dinner, the 18-year-old DJ posted a TikTok video of himself, his soon-to-be stepmother Kourtney Kardashian, and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope head-bobbing.

“When we’re all ready to eat Thanksgiving dinner,” Landon captioned the short video.

This is Kourtney and Travis’ first holiday season together as an engaged couple, and it appears that their families are getting along swimmingly.

Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, are the three children of the reality star and her ex-husband, Scott Disick, 38.

Travis has three children: Atiana, 22, Landon, and Alabama, 15.

Following photos from her family’s Mexican vacation to celebrate Travis’ 46th birthday, Kourtney was recently chastised for “never” spending time with her kids.

Fans were outraged when the Poosh founder referred to the Blink-182 drummer as her “everything” in one of her posts, and fans were concerned about how this might affect her children.

“I f**king love you more than anything,” Kourtney wrote in the caption.

Everything is one of my favorites.

“Happy birthday, my sweetheart!”

The message, however, alarmed fans, who were concerned that the TV star was neglecting her children.

“Love ya kids more than anything baby girl,” one irritated fan commented.

“Men come and go.”

“Someone should probably remind her she has kids…” said another.

“More than anything? Your favorite everything?” a third countered. “As a mother, I can’t imagine loving anything more than my children.”

Others advised her to put her three children first and not “love him more than [her]kids.”

Previously, the mother-of-three was accused of “snubbing” her children in favor of her engagement.

Penelope, meanwhile, was concentrating on resuming her TikTok account.

Before it was disabled for “violating multiple community guidelines,” the nine-year-old reportedly had a hidden account.

Penelope is nine years old, and TikTok is for people aged 13 and up.

According to the popular app’s parent guidelines, there is a “TikTok for Younger Users” section for people under the age of 13.

A user who posts on regular TikTok while lying about their age risks being banned.

“If we learn that a person under the age of 13 is using or posting content on TikTok without using TikTok for Younger Users, we will remove them,” the platform wrote.

However, the youngster reappeared on her mother’s TikTok page, where she created a video of herself and her eight-year-old cousin North singing and dancing to the song Meet Me At…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.