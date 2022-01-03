Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Enjoy a Sunset Beach Trip With Their Kids: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take Their Kids to the Beach for a Sunset: Photos

On Sunday, January 2, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker adorably took two of her kids to the beach.

During the evening outing, the 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore black balaclavas to match her rocker fiancé, 46.

The couple shared a sweet photo with her 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, and her 7-year-old son, Reign, as well as a PDA photo.

Penelope wore a white hoodie and sat in Barker’s arms in a Nike sweatshirt.

Last week, the little one debuted her new red hair at the Kardashian-Jenners’ Christmas Eve bash.

“‘Twas the night before Christmas,” the Poosh creator captioned Instagram family photos of Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, the Blink-182 member’s son and daughter.

Atiana, his ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s 22-year-old daughter, was also featured in the Instagram post.

From 2004 to 2008, the drummer was married to Moakler, 46, before moving on to Kardashian in 2021.

In October of the same year, Barker proposed.

The couple want children, according to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly in the same month.

(Kardashian has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Penelope, Reign, and Mason, 12).

“They will have a baby together without a doubt,” the insider predicted in October. “It’s just a matter of when and how.”

“Kourtney would prefer a natural birth.”

She’s confident it won’t be an issue because she’s always been fortunate to conceive naturally and has taken excellent physical care of herself.

… Certainly, she and Travis want to have their own child, and if she is unable to conceive, they will consider other options.”

According to the source, Barker was a “wonderful” father to his children, as well as “so kind and gracious” to his future stepchildren.

Kardashian admitted to being “convinced” to freeze her eggs during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in March.

“I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it once because everyone else is.'”

At the time, the reality star said, “I might as well.”

“After I finished, the doctor said, ‘I’d like you to do one more round just to make sure we have a good healthy batch, a good amount,’ and I said, ‘You guys had me one time, that’s it.’

